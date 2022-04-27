Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
PSNI believe Strabane fire was started deliberately

Police in Strabane are investigating a fire at a derelict building on Milltown Road in the town last night.

Officers attended the scene of the blaze, which was reported at around 7:30pm, along with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Police believe the fire, which caused damage to the building, was started deliberately.

They say enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and they’re urging anyone who was in the area between 7pm and 7:30pm and saw any suspicious behaviour, or has information about this incident, to call them.

Inspector Ken McDermott says enquiries into this incident are ongoing and appeals to anyone who was in the area between 7pm and 7:30pm and saw any suspicious behaviour, or has information about this incident, to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1665 of 26/04/22. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Inspector McDermott is appealing to the community in Strabane to report any suspicious activity or anti-social behaviour, in particular in the vicinity of Milltown Road.

Inspector McDermott said: “Parents and guardians have a role to play in knowing the whereabouts of their children, who they’re with, what they’re doing and that they’re staying safe. No one is out to spoil anyone’s fun but, what might seem like ‘a bit of fun’ isn’t worth it, and can be life changing with serious implications for the future.”

 

Top Stories

strabane psni
News, Top Stories

PSNI believe Strabane fire was started deliberately

27 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 April 2022
Eileen Flynn
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Matter of life and death’ that Traveller Mental Health Strategy is published

27 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Men arrested in Derry and Strabane released

27 April 2022
