Tyrone v Derry Preview – Eamon Burns & John Lynch

There’s Ulster SFC action this weekend with Monaghan facing Down on Saturday in Clones, while Tyrone meet Derry on Sunday in Omagh.

The winner from those game will face off at the semi final stage.

Former Derry footballer Eamon Burns believes they are as well equipped, as they been for years, to put All-Ireland champions Tyrone to the test.

It is 2006 since Derry last beat Tyrone, in the championship, in Omagh.

The 1993 All-Ireland winning forward has been was speaking to Tom Comack:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/GAA-Eamon-Burne-Score-.mp3

Former Tyrone star defender John Lynch is very wary of the Derry challenge ahead.