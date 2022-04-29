Tyrone v Derry Preview – Eamon Burns & John Lynch

There’s Ulster SFC action this weekend with Monaghan facing Down on Saturday in Clones, while Tyrone meet Derry on Sunday in Omagh.
The winner from those game will face off at the semi final stage.
Former Derry footballer Eamon Burns believes they are as well equipped, as they been for years, to put All-Ireland champions Tyrone to the test.
It is 2006 since Derry last beat Tyrone, in the championship, in Omagh.
The 1993 All-Ireland winning forward has been was speaking to Tom Comack:
Former Tyrone star defender John Lynch is very wary of the Derry challenge ahead.
The 1986 All-Star is concerned that the loss of Conor Meyler to suspension and the versatile Mattie Donnelly to injury along with the Rory Gallagher factor, it is a big concern: