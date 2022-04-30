Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Kelly on target as Rotherham gain promotion

Donegal native Georgie Kelly was on the mark on his Rotherham debut on Saturday afternoon, helping his side gain automatic promotion to the English Championship.

The Millers beat Gillingham 2-0 with sub Kelly, in his first taste of action since his move from Bohemians, grabbing the vital second goal with a strike from the edge of the box.

