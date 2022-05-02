Mark Grennan wins 25th North West 10k

Letterkenny AC took the top places at Monday’s North West 10k with Mark Grennan the first to cross the line and Natasha Adams winning the female title.

Former winners and record holders along with former committee members and the 800 plus runners and walkers joined in this years celebrations as the event marked it’s 25th anniversay.

Grennan powered his way to the line taking his first title in 33 mins 00sec.

Grennan’s clubmate Natasha Adams took her category with a strong run in 34mins 41sec.

Jason Quigley pictured with the 10k winners. Photo’s Stephen Doherty.

Full Results below.

North West 10K 2022

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club ChipTime GunTime

1. 215 Grennan, Mark M MO Letterkenny 33:00 33:00

2. 244 Hughes, Eoin M MO Letterkenny AC 33:06 33:07

3. 562 Ferry, Declan M MO 33:12 33:12

4. 344 Mc elchar, Dermot M M45 Finn Valley AC 33:25 33:25

5. 265 Keogh, Diarmait M MO Finn Valley AC 33:34 33:35

6. 817 Gallagher, Gerard M MO FVAC 33:50 33:50

7. 760 Speer, Adam M M40 34:17 34:17

8. 183 Gallagher, Conor M MO Letterkenny AC 34:29 34:29

9. 482 Porter, David M M40 Inishowen AC 34:32 34:33

10. 523 Stewart, Shaun M MO Uglow sport 34:33 34:34

11. 580 Diver, Noel M MO Rosses AC 34:36 34:37

12. 11 Adams, Natasha F FO Letterkenny AC 34:41 34:41

13. 842 O Donnell, Shane M MO Rosses AC 34:51 34:52

14. 417 Mc nulty, Shane M M45 Finn Valley AC 35:20 35:20

15. 77 Caulfield, Paul M MO Letterkenny AC 35:33 35:33

16. 652 Black, Michael M M40 35:44 35:44

17. 675 Crawford, Gavin M M40 24/7 Tri Club 35:50 35:50

18. 41 Bradley, Liam M M50 Inishowen AC 35:51 35:52

19. 51 Callaghan, Aidan M MO LK 24/7 Triathlon Club 35:59 36:00

20. 392 Mc hugh, Manus M M40 Rosses AC 36:01 36:02

21. 406 Mc lucas, Martin M M50 Inishowen AC 36:05 36:06

22. 582 McCambridge, Maria F FO DS Dundrum S Dublin 36:07 36:07

23. 791 Trimble, Patrick M M45 Rosses AC 36:15 36:17

24. 329 Mc cullagh, Gavin M MO Lifford Strabane AC 36:26 36:27

25. 484 Price, Darren M M40 Letterkenny AC 36:36 36:38

26. 685 Robinson, Stephen M MO 36:45 36:45

27. 775 Carlin, Shea M MO FVAC 36:48 36:49

28. 119 Doherty, Anthony M M50 Milford AC 36:54 36:55

29. 797 Harkin, Edward M M40 Rosses AC 37:00 37:01

30. 796 McGee, Fergal M MO Rosses AC 37:04 37:06

31. 828 McCready, Helen F FO Rosses AC 37:05 37:06

32. 725 Fisher, John M MO Rise running club 37:12 37:13

33. 695 Gallagher, Declan M M40 Rosses AC 37:21 37:22

34. 222 Harkin, Michael M M45 Letterkenny AC 37:27 37:28

35. 260 Kelly, Natasha F FO Finn Valley AC 37:43 37:44

36. 332 Mc daid, Enda M MO 37:49 37:49

37. 104 Devenney, Martin M MO Letterkenny AC 38:02 38:03

38. 407 Mc menamin, Peter M M40 Finn Valley AC 38:04 38:04

39. 723 Brennan, Patrick M M40 Letterkenny AC 38:09 38:10

40. 55 Callaghan, Philip M M50 Inishowen AC 38:20 38:24

41. 783 McGee, Eamonn M M45 38:48 38:51

42. 536 Toland, Darren M MO Finn Valley AC 39:02 39:07

43. 505 Russell, Liam M MO 39:07 39:10

44. 651 Diver, Fionnula F F40 Rosses AC 39:18 39:19

45. 365 Mc geehan, Shauna F FO Letterkenny 39:19 39:21

46. 514 Shiels, Dessie M M45 Letterkenny AC 39:20 39:21

47. 325 Mc connell, Ronan M MO 39:28 39:31

48. 649 Dillon, Paul M MO 24/7 39:32 39:33

49. 301 Mc Bride, Neil M M40 39:32 39:34

50. 128 Doherty, Liam M M45 Milford AC 39:52 39:54

51. 298 Mc Bride, Declan M MO Cranford ac 39:53 39:55

52. 250 Kearney, Paul M M40 Parkrun 39:55 39:58

53. 613 Doherty, Shane M M40 40:15 40:17

54. 358 Mc fadden, John paul M MO Milford AC 40:18 40:21

55. 125 Doherty, Garrett M M40 LK 24/7 Triathlon Club 40:25 40:27

56. 96 Cunningham, Ciara F FO 40:27 40:29

57. 337 Mc daid, Paddy M M45 Letterkenny AC 40:31 40:33

58. 228 Hegarty, Ciaran M MO Run for fun letterkenny 40:31 40:36

59. 270 Korba, Erik M M45 LK 24/7 Triathlon Club 40:33 40:37

60. 328 Mc crossan, Michael M MO 40:35 40:43

61. 223 Harkin, Paddy M M45 40:43 40:47

62. 445 Noonan, Rossa M MO 40:57 41:04

63. 544 Ward, Gavin M M40 Rosses AC 41:03 41:06

64. 319 Mc clafferty, John joe M M45 41:19 41:22

65. 516 Shiels, Keith M M40 Letterkenny AC 41:28 41:29

66. 171 Friel, Cian M MO Letterkenny AC 41:34 41:37

67. 185 Gallagher, Finbarr M M55 Inishowen AC 41:36 41:40

68. 581 Russell, Paul M M40 41:40 41:43

69. 421 Mc taggart, Frank M M50 Milford AC 41:38 41:44

70. 306 Mc Bride, Ryan M MO 41:51 41:52

71. 689 Crawford, Ciaran M M40 LAC 41:51 41:55

72. 430 Mooney, Colin M M45 41:53 41:56

73. 160 Ferry, Sean M M40 41:53 42:07

74. 607 Diver, Terence M M50 24/7 42:18 42:22

75. 133 Doherty, Saramarie F FO Inishowen AC 42:20 42:23

76. 371 Mc ginley, Pj M M50 Falcarragh parkrunners 42:23 42:26

77. 708 Gill, Adrian M M40 42:23 42:29

78. 197 Gallagher, Michael M M50 Finn Valley AC 42:29 42:32

79. 359 Mc fadden, Mark M M45 Letterkenny AC 42:32 42:36

80. 449 O’ Donnell, Ciaran M M50 Letterkenny AC 42:34 42:36

81. 308 Mc Bride, Thomas M MO 42:34 42:39

82. 827 Burke, Richard M MO FVAC 42:39 42:42

83. 349 Mc elwaine, Ronan M M45 42:31 42:43

84. 670 Patterson, Gavin M M40 Rushe Fitness 42:37 42:44

85. 8 Bates, Mark M M50 42:41 42:45

86. 703 Whoriskey, James M M40 Milford AC 42:42 42:48

87. 447 O’ brien, James M M40 Frontline fitness 42:46 42:49

88. 667 Morrison, Cathal M M50 42:41 42:49

89. 813 Connolly, Mark M M60 FVAC 42:53 42:55

90. 189 Gallagher, Joe M M45 Milford AC 42:55 43:01

91. 550 Wilson, Derek M M40 Run for fun 43:04 43:09

92. 24 Bonner, Hugh M M55 Rosses AC 43:04 43:09

93. 822 McDevitt, Enda M MO 43:02 43:14

94. 284 Mackey, Barry M M55 Letterkenny AC 43:13 43:17

95. 571 Segal, Joey M MO 43:16 43:18

96. 140 Doohan, Gracie F F45 Falcarragh road runners 43:26 43:29

97. 614 Doherty, Edward M MO 43:33 43:36

98. 345 Mc elchar, Jerome M M45 Prob fitness 43:35 43:40

99. 485 Price, Gary M M40 Letterkenny AC 43:40 43:43

100. 591 Kardos, Peter M M50 43:42 43:45

101. 346 Mc eldowney, Eamonn M M40 43:41 43:49

102. 99 Curran, Noel M MO 43:44 43:50

103. 251 Kearns, Gary M M40 Letterkenny AC 43:49 43:51

104. 794 Diver, Ryan M MO 43:45 43:57

105. 155 Enright, Naoise M M45 Letterkenny AC 43:57 44:01

106. 848 McCrossan, Cathal M M40 43:55 44:02

107. 310 Mc Cabe, Michael M M45 HSE Sports & Social Club 44:03 44:05

108. 778 Boyle, Eoin M MO Rosses AC 43:53 44:14

109. 395 Mc kenna, Steven M M40 Knockmany running club 43:58 44:15

110. 1 Berkley, Noel M MO DSD 44:05 44:15

111. 107 Devlin, Aileen F F40 Inishowen AC 44:13 44:17

112. 161 Fealty, John M M60 Milford AC 44:16 44:19

113. 758 Duffy, Hugh M M40 44:19 44:21

114. 401 Mc laughlin, Joseph M M45 44:16 44:22

115. 50 Cafferkey, Sean M MO 44:24 44:29

116. 124 Doherty, Ciaran M M40 LK 24/7 Triathlon Club 44:28 44:32

117. 540 Travers, Stephen M M55 Tirchonaill ac 44:30 44:38

118. 640 Gallagher, Peter M M45 LAC 44:40 44:44

119. 584 Lee, Paul M M55 LAC 44:39 44:44

120. 629 Johnson, Luke M MO 44:36 44:45

121. 85 Coyle, Bryan M MO 44:45 44:54

122. 413 Mc namee, Danielle F FO Milford AC 44:52 44:59

123. 737 Mc Hugh, Siobhan F F50 44:53 45:00

124. 736 Mc Hugh, Michael M M45 Milford AC 44:54 45:01

125. 470 O’ Donnell, Martin M M50 44:59 45:03

126. 788 McClean, Norman M M50 Rosses AC 45:08 45:13

127. 574 Gormley, Brian M M45 24/7 Tri 45:03 45:17

128. 267 King, Jason M M50 Frank larkin 45:37 45:40

129. 351 Mc fadden, Aidan M MO LK 24/7 Triathlon Club 45:36 45:41

130. 364 Mc geehan, James M M40 45:35 45:43

131. 815 Devine, Peter M MO 45:37 45:45

132. 397 Mc kinney, Owen M M50 Inishowen AC 45:46 45:47

133. 266 Kiely, Kevin M M60 Lac 45:43 45:47

134. 174 Friel, James M MO 45:41 45:47

135. 129 Doherty, Mark M M50 45:42 45:52

136. 789 Gallen, Steafain M MO 45:51 45:54

137. 597 McGovern, Philip M M45 Milford AC 45:48 45:54

138. 477 Pearson, Don M M45 Lifford Strabane AC 45:48 45:55

139. 47 Buchanan, Grace F FO 45:42 45:59

140. 103 Delap, Brendan M M60 Letterkenny AC 46:00 46:03

141. 699 Sweeney, Ray M M40 45:59 46:06

142. 698 Sullivan, Neil M MO Tri Club LK 45:59 46:06

143. 243 Houston, Seany M MO 45:48 46:07

144. 434 Mullally, Adrian M MO 46:01 46:11

145. 326 Mc court, Paula F F40 46:18 46:22

146. 2 Callaghan, Adrian M M45 Letterkenny AC 46:21 46:24

147. 748 Cullen, Michael M M50 Inishowen AC 46:19 46:26

148. 787 Fowley, Stephen M M40 46:19 46:27

149. 663 Daly, John M M50 46:26 46:33

150. 177 Fries, Aidan M M40 46:25 46:33

151. 766 Harkin, Michael M M45 46:24 46:35

152. 854 Sweeney, PJ M M60 46:38 46:40

153. 25 Bonner, Noreen F F60 Finn Valley AC 46:34 46:40

154. 488 Quinn, Jimmy M M60 Individual 46:34 46:42

155. 765 McFadden, Patrick M MO Letterkenny Athletic Club 46:31 46:43

156. 669 Doyle, Lorraine F FO Milford AC 46:43 46:51

157. 113 Diver, Ronan M MO 46:44 46:51

158. 357 Mc fadden, John M M45 Letterkenny AC 46:45 46:52

159. 776 Mulrine, Nial M M40 24/7 Tri 46:50 46:53

160. 814 Mulhern, Martina F FO 47:10 47:14

161. 236 Hewett, Martin M M45 47:05 47:18

162. 110 Dillon, Emma F F40 47:11 47:21

163. 56 Canning, Stuart M MO 47:18 47:22

164. 676 Thompson, Michael M M45 FV AC 47:16 47:25

165. 460 O’ leary, Sean M M55 47:17 47:26

166. 217 Hannigan, Paddy M M55 47:11 47:29

167. 57 Cannon, Daniel M MO 47:15 47:33

168. 490 Quinn, Seamus M M50 Sanctuary runners 47:25 47:37

169. 436 Murphy, Damian M M45 Raphoe road runners 47:22 47:39

170. 680 Lynch, Noel M M50 LAC 47:40 47:44

171. 46 Browne, Philip M M45 47:41 47:47

172. 426 Megannety, Eoghan M M45 Run 4 fun 47:58 48:04

173. 42 Bradley, Paul M MO 47:55 48:04

174. 23 Bonner, Emily F F40 47:50 48:04

175. 735 Diver, Francis M M55 Milford AC 48:04 48:11

176. 446 North, Nicolas M M60 48:08 48:13

177. 5 Bannan, Colm M M40 48:07 48:14

178. 37 Boyle, Terance M M40 48:13 48:19

179. 200 Gallagher, Patrick M MO 48:00 48:21

180. 52 Callaghan, Declan M M40 Rushe fitness 48:00 48:22

181. 9 Begley, Fin F F50 HSE Sports & Social Club 48:24 48:29

182. 379 Mc glynn, Shane M MO 48:25 48:35

183. 835 Kennedy, Rory M M60 LKY Park Runners 48:48 48:52

184. 32 Boyle, Evelyn F F55 Rosses AC 48:48 48:54

185. 36 Boyle, Sean M M55 48:56 49:05

186. 137 Doogan, Paul M M40 48:57 49:08

187. 176 Friel, Orla F FO Finn valley fit 4 life 48:59 49:08

188. 641 McDevitt, Terry M M40 49:01 49:09

189. 233 Herron, Michael M MO 48:59 49:10

190. 363 Mc gee, Neil M M45 49:26 49:29

191. 609 McFadden, Sean M M40 Blackrock AC 49:15 49:32

192. 274 Larkin, David M M45 49:17 49:35

193. 123 Doherty, Christopher M M40 Milford AC 49:28 49:35

194. 28 Bovaird, Ciaran M M50 49:33 49:38

195. 784 McGee, Cassandra F FO 49:32 49:40

196. 259 Kelly, Maurice M M45 49:43 49:47

197. 527 Sweeney, James M M55 Falcarragh parkrunners 49:43 49:49

198. 127 Doherty, James M M40 Letterkenny AC 49:47 49:52

199. 606 Bonner, Clement M M60 50:08 50:12

200. 718 Brophy, Cuan M MO 50:00 50:13

201. 511 Shaw, Andrew M MO 49:54 50:14

202. 164 Fletcher, Keith M M55 LK 24/7 Triathlon Club 49:58 50:15

203. 381 Mc goohan, Conor M MO 50:11 50:17

204. 101 Deehan, Gary M MO 50:15 50:18

205. 668 Fee, Gerard M MO 50:02 50:19

206. 419 Mc Quaid, Vincent M MO Monaghan Phoenix AC 50:11 50:21

207. 435 Mullen, John M M55 50:00 50:21

208. 687 Ohagan, Nuala F F55 50:17 50:22

209. 80 Clerkin, Ciaran M M60 Monaghan joggernutts 50:12 50:22

210. 837 Callaghan, Demelza F F40 Glenswilly GAA 50:01 50:25

211. 245 Ivers, John M MO 50:19 50:28

212. 383 Mc granaghan, Kevin M MO 50:08 50:28

213. 755 McMenamin, Billy M M55 50:17 50:32

214. 631 Corey, John M M55 50:04 50:37

215. 404 Mc laughlin, Sheila F FO Inishowen AC 50:35 50:40

216. 650 Pinder, Frank M M55 LAC 50:32 50:43

217. 501 Rooney, Marie F F60 Tir chonaill ac 50:49 50:51

218. 202 Gallagher, Philomena F F50 Tir chonaill ac 50:48 50:51

219. 89 Coyle, Stephen M MO 50:37 50:54

220. 586 Kelly, Ciaran M M50 50:36 50:59

221. 60 Cannon, Seamus M M60 50:52 51:01

222. 95 Cullen, Ciaran M MO HSE Sports & Social Club 50:45 51:05

223. 172 Friel, Gerry M M45 50:58 51:09

224. 130 Doherty, Michael M M50 Rosses AC 50:57 51:18

225. 492 Quinn, Zoe F FO 51:21 51:22

226. 264 Kenny, Niall M M40 51:11 51:23

227. 453 O’ gallachoir, Sean M M40 The running dead 51:11 51:23

228. 61 Carey, Michelle F F40 51:07 51:28

229. 702 Whoriskey, Aine F F45 Milford AC 51:22 51:29

230. 806 McCloy, Hannah F FO Milford AC 51:22 51:30

231. 807 O’Donnell, Thomas M MO 51:23 51:31

232. 472 O’ kane, Cormac M M45 51:19 51:34

233. 799 Spratt, Caolan M MO 50:50 51:35

234. 654 Arenhold, Kevin M M45 51:28 51:36

235. 759 McDaid, Daniel M M50 Star Running Club 51:35 51:40

236. 859 Price, Clare F F45 51:35 51:40

237. 234 Hetherington, Alaistair M M50 LK 24/7 Triathlon Club 51:35 51:41

238. 348 Mc elhinney, Anne F F60 Inishowen AC 51:41 51:46

239. 86 Coyle, Darragh M MO 51:36 51:52

240. 366 Mc geoghegan, Deirdre F F45 Inishowen AC 51:49 51:55

241. 307 Mc Bride, Suzanne F F40 51:53 52:03

242. 679 Vance, Mark M M40 51:50 52:07

243. 87 Coyle, Eamonn M M40 51:53 52:08

244. 39 Bradley, John M M45 Mulroy chancers 52:04 52:13

245. 90 Creevy, Ryan M MO 52:06 52:14

246. 443 Neely, Zara F FO 52:00 52:17

247. 427 Molloy, Bridger F F40 51:56 52:17

248. 441 Neely, Gary M M45 52:00 52:17

249. 117 Doherty, Aine F F50 Rise running club 52:10 52:22

250. 38 Bradley, Jerome M MO Bradleys 52:16 52:25

251. 29 Gillen, Paul M M55 52:04 52:25

252. 108 Diamond, Einri M MO 52:04 52:25

253. 315 Mc candless, John M M50 Inishowen AC 52:23 52:32

254. 478 Peeters, Mark M MO 52:24 52:33

255. 724 Giles, Sinead F F40 52:23 52:33

256. 539 Travers, Edel F F45 Tir chonaill 52:29 52:38

257. 754 McMenamin, Chris M MO Letterkenny Athletic Club 52:30 52:42

258. 82 Coll, Stephen M MO 52:54 53:01

259. 474 Orr, Daryl M MO 52:46 53:03

260. 173 Friel, Grainne F FO Run for fun letterkenny 52:57 53:05

261. 628 Friel, Aidan M MO 52:57 53:05

262. 750 Doherty, Shaun M MO 52:44 53:07

263. 304 Mc Bride, Paul M M55 52:50 53:11

264. 452 O’ Donnell, Stephen M MO 52:57 53:13

265. 777 O’Donnell, Oliver M M45 53:00 53:22

266. 214 Greer, Brid F F45 53:07 53:24

267. 285 Martin, Bernie F F55 Kcr 53:18 53:32

268. 286 Martin, Brendan M M55 Kcr 53:18 53:32

269. 191 Gallagher, Lisa F F45 Intensity fitness 53:12 53:32

270. 747 Cullen, Breid F F50 Inishowen AC 53:27 53:35

271. 425 Meehan, Bried F F55 Tir conail 53:33 53:43

272. 764 Carrigy, Aoife F FO 53:30 53:47

273. 866 King, Margaret F F60 53:44 53:49

274. 638 McCarron, John M M50 53:31 53:50

275. 360 Mc feely, Mary F F50 53:45 53:55

276. 832 McLaughlin, Michael M MO FVAC 53:53 53:59

277. 353 Mc fadden, Eddie M M60 Falcarragh roadrunners 53:56 54:00

278. 605 Doran, Angela F F50 53:51 54:01

279. 457 O’ Gorman, John M M50 53:30 54:01

280. 442 Neely, Nicola F F45 53:46 54:02

281. 456 O’ gorman, Eileen F F55 53:35 54:05

282. 311 Mc cafferty, Brigid F F60 Finn Valley AC 54:08 54:13

283. 138 Doohan, Breda F F50 Falcarragh parkrunners 53:57 54:14

284. 546 Whelan, Darren M MO Tir chonaill 54:18 54:18

285. 479 Pierce, Eric M M60 Unattached 54:00 54:19

286. 253 Kelly, Aisling F F45 HSE Sports & Social Club 54:11 54:20

287. 198 Gallagher, Paddy joe M MO 54:25 54:34

288. 761 Boyle, Marina F F45 54:14 54:34

289. 705 Callaghan, Orla F F50 54:16 54:40

290. 180 Gallagher, Charles M MO 54:20 54:42

291. 517 Shovlin, Orla F F55 Tirconal 54:33 54:42

292. 559 Cannon, Charlie M M60 54:33 54:43

293. 519 Smith, David M MO 54:32 54:44

294. 510 Sharkey, Patricia F F60 54:28 54:45

295. 506 Ryan, Tim M M60 54:42 54:48

296. 538 Toye, Laraine F FO 54:47 55:00

297. 314 Mc cafferty, Stephen M M45 Falcarragh parkrunner 54:37 55:03

298. 114 Diver, Sean M M50 54:51 55:07

299. 494 Robinson, Anne F F40 LK 24/7 Triathlon Club 54:52 55:09

300. 396 Mc kinley, Catherine F F45 54:52 55:09

301. 637 McGee, Ema F F40 54:52 55:09

302. 279 Lindsay, Rodney M M45 54:58 55:10

303. 598 Browne, Barry M M50 55:02 55:11

304. 48 Burke, Dorothy F FO 55:05 55:16

305. 283 Mac Mahon, Fiachra M M40 Rosses AC 55:14 55:22

306. 847 McClafferty, Declan M MO 55:18 55:25

307. 742 Beare, Jason M M40 Rushe fitness 55:20 55:35

308. 717 Brophy, Ronan M M55 55:26 55:40

309. 300 Mc Bride, James M M60 55:35 55:47

310. 53 Callaghan, Donal M MO 55:37 55:50

311. 583 Moore, Kenneth M M55 55:34 55:52

312. 686 Deery, Shane M M50 Profitness 55:57 56:06

313. 111 Diver, Lexie M M50 55:56 56:13

314. 144 Downey, Damian M M50 Inishowen AC 56:15 56:23

315. 122 Doherty, Cahil M M55 56:22 56:39

316. 448 O’ connor, Amy F FO 56:32 56:44

317. 786 Keaveney, Shane M M40 56:22 56:45

318. 387 Mc guckian, Alan M M60 56:31 56:46

319. 179 Gallagher, Brian M M70 56:38 56:47

320. 292 Mc Ateer, Paul M M40 56:33 56:47

321. 226 Harvey, Jackie F F60 Tir chonaill ac 56:40 56:49

322. 763 McGlinchey, Paddy M M60 Park Runners 56:40 56:51

323. 186 Gallagher, Imelda F F50 56:33 56:53

324. 193 Gallagher, Mary F F55 56:32 56:53

325. 175 Friel, Mary ellen F F45 56:10 56:56

326. 67 Carr, Mark M MO 56:43 56:58

327. 393 Mc kenna, Donna F F40 Knockmany running club 56:43 57:00

328. 587 Patton, PJ M M55 Run for Fun 56:43 57:03

329. 762 Duffy, John M M55 57:09 57:14

330. 467 O’ Donnell, Ellen F F55 57:03 57:14

331. 834 Marley, Goretti F FO FVAC 56:58 57:18

332. 16 Boner, Dympna F F50 HSE Sports & Social Club 56:58 57:19

333. 489 Quinn, Kathleen F F60 Individual 57:20 57:27

334. 429 Molloy, Noel M M45 56:53 57:28

335. 278 Lenehan, Padraic M M45 56:52 57:28

336. 158 Farren, Neil M M40 Inishowen AC 57:10 57:31

337. 548 Wilson, Amy F F40 Rushe fitness 57:24 57:40

338. 120 Doherty, Avril F F40 Inishowen AC 57:35 57:40

339. 469 O’ Donnell, John M M50 Lifford Strabane AC 57:38 57:44

340. 350 Mc elwee, Orla F F50 Walk jog run melvin 57:38 57:44

341. 458 O’ hagan, Breda F F50 Run for fun 57:32 57:45

342. 734 Ward, Hugh M M55 57:29 57:48

343. 394 Mc kenna, Paul M MO 57:33 57:49

344. 162 Flannery, Jane F F45 57:47 57:57

345. 713 Kelly, Tom M M55 57:36 57:58

346. 720 O Connor, Dan M M45 57:36 57:58

347. 632 Diver, Edward M M60 57:44 57:59

348. 838 Lawlor, Josie F F55 57:44 57:59

349. 209 Gildea, Charles M M45 57:39 58:02

350. 798 Hegarty, Paula F F40 57:24 58:10

351. 543 Walsh, Louise F FO 57:24 58:10

352. 518 Śmigalski, Damian M MO 57:49 58:14

353. 31 Boyle, Carmel F F50 Falcarragh roadrunners 58:00 58:14

354. 190 Gallagher, John M M60 57:56 58:22

355. 302 Mc Bride, Noel M M60 58:05 58:23

356. 542 Van ruiven, Mary F F40 58:13 58:24

357. 818 Higgins, Mary F F50 58:30 58:36

358. 616 Zachweja, Patrick M M14 58:16 58:39

359. 339 Mc dermott, Liam M M40 58:32 58:44

360. 303 Mc Bride, Orla F FO 58:41 58:51

361. 741 Connor, Breid F F40 58:55 59:10

362. 513 Shields, Daniel M M40 Milford AC 58:53 59:13

363. 753 McDaid, Theresa F FO 59:01 59:17

364. 512 Shevlin, Pauric M M40 59:12 59:34

365. 321 Mc cleary, John M M55 Ray motm 59:10 59:38

366. 795 Horan, Deirdre F F55 Pro Fitness 59:26 59:39

367. 500 Ronaghan, Patrick M M50 59:25 59:47

368. 593 Black, Declan M M50 Run for Fun 59:36 59:56

369. 678 Breslin, Philomena F F60 1:00:01 1:00:06

370. 858 Woods, Paul M M55 1:00:15 1:00:15

371. 486 Pyper, Amber F F50 1:00:10 1:00:27

372. 116 Doherty, Agnes F F60 1:00:10 1:00:29

373. 433 Moran, Louise F F45 1:00:21 1:00:32

374. 181 Gallagher, Christine F F45 1:00:17 1:00:33

375. 465 O’ donaghue, Roisin F F45 1:00:18 1:00:34

376. 72 Carter, Darren M MO 1:00:17 1:00:34

377. 289 Mc Ateer, Caroline F F40 1:00:24 1:00:38

378. 261 Kelly, Paddy M MO 1:00:22 1:00:39

379. 576 Larkin, Pauline F FO 59:46 1:00:40

380. 826 McMenamin, Karina F F45 Pro Fitness 1:00:28 1:00:40

381. 551 Wilson, Joseph M M40 Rushe fitness 1:00:25 1:00:41

382. 330 Mc daid, Chris M MO 59:54 1:00:41

383. 773 Woods, Eileen F FO 59:52 1:00:46

384. 34 Boyle, James M M70 1:00:49 1:00:49

385. 324 Mc conalogue, Margaret F F40 1:00:37 1:00:51

386. 471 O’ Donnell, Peter M M55 Falcarragh parkrun 1:00:28 1:00:54

387. 10 Begley, Kate F F50 1:00:49 1:01:00

388. 347 Mc elhill, Denis M M60 1:00:17 1:01:01

389. 541 Urban, Andrzej M M50 1:00:51 1:01:16

390. 648 Pimentel, Rodrigo M M40 1:01:04 1:01:28

391. 204 Gallen, Ciaran M M45 1:01:06 1:01:35

392. 770 McFarland, Ruairi M MO 1:00:47 1:01:37

393. 205 Gallen, Eimear F FO 1:01:15 1:01:43

394. 682 Mustapha, Fadl M M45 1:01:21 1:01:43

395. 15 Bond, Mary F F60 HSE Sports & Social Club 1:01:29 1:01:44

396. 287 Martin, Mary F F60 Finn Valley AC 1:01:29 1:01:44

397. 220 Harkin, Derek M M40 1:01:24 1:01:45

398. 295 Mc Bride, Aisling F FO Milford AC 1:01:33 1:01:53

399. 615 Zachweja, Justyna F FO 1:01:47 1:02:09

400. 400 Mc laughlin, Danny M M45 Milford AC 1:02:00 1:02:11

401. 402 Mc laughlin, Liam M M60 1:02:00 1:02:11

402. 323 Mc closkey, Helen F F55 Run for fun 1:01:47 1:02:13

403. 621 Temple, Ellie May M M14 LAC 1:02:05 1:02:16

404. 211 Gillen, Grainne F F55 Inishowen AC 1:02:08 1:02:19

405. 54 Callaghan, Martina F F45 Inishowen AC 1:02:08 1:02:19

406. 608 Gordon, Suzanne F FO 1:02:05 1:02:22

407. 694 Gallagher, Amanda F F45 1:02:09 1:02:27

408. 135 Doherty, Shannon F FO 1:02:09 1:02:29

409. 88 Coyle, John M M60 1:02:13 1:02:31

410. 509 Sharkey, Noreen F F60 Letterkenny park runners 1:02:22 1:02:36

411. 370 Mc ginley, Maria F FO 1:02:22 1:02:41

412. 268 King, Sarah F FO 1:02:21 1:02:41

413. 688 ODonnell, Sean M M55 Swanlings Manor 1:02:27 1:02:44

414. 336 Mc daid, Olivia F F50 1:02:21 1:02:45

415. 331 Mc daid, Colm M M50 1:02:22 1:02:46

416. 468 O’ Donnell, Janet F F55 Falcarragh parkrun 1:02:26 1:02:51

417. 660 McDaid, Michelle F FO 1:02:15 1:02:52

418. 665 Kelly, Kieran M M40 1:02:32 1:02:52

419. 549 Wilson, Brona F F40 1:02:53 1:03:05

420. 235 Hewett, Eileen F F40 HSE Sports & Social Club 1:02:50 1:03:05

421. 167 Fox, Davin M MO 1:02:49 1:03:11

422. 166 Fox, Daithí M M14 1:02:48 1:03:12

423. 861 Morrison, Angela F F60 1:03:00 1:03:13

424. 21 Bonner, Colette F F50 Rosses AC 1:02:51 1:03:15

425. 293 Mc brearty, Karen F F40 1:02:53 1:03:17

426. 168 Fox, Jason M M40 1:02:53 1:03:17

427. 17 Boner, Packie M M50 HSE Sports & Social Club 1:03:05 1:03:26

428. 309 Mc Cabe, Carol F F40 HSE Sports & Social Club 1:03:10 1:03:32

429. 771 Callaghan, Sean M M50 1:03:20 1:03:43

430. 196 Gallagher, Maureen F F45 1:03:50 1:03:57

431. 255 Kelly, Anne F F45 1:03:50 1:03:57

432. 599 Sharkey, George M M55 1:03:51 1:03:58

433. 785 Vaughan, Annette F F45 1:03:50 1:03:58

434. 100 Dean, Sam M MO 1:03:35 1:04:00

435. 757 Lynch, Noreen F F40 Rushe Fitness 1:03:45 1:04:00

436. 408 Mc monagle, Lisa F F40 1:03:51 1:04:02

437. 647 McFadden, Martin M M50 1:03:51 1:04:04

438. 84 Coughlan, Stephen M M50 Glenties 1:03:58 1:04:14

439. 504 Rushe, Maria F F40 Rushe fitness 1:04:11 1:04:24

440. 503 Rushe, Emmet M M40 Rushe fitness 1:04:11 1:04:25

441. 258 Kelly, Hannah F F40 1:04:12 1:04:26

442. 256 Kelly, Benny M M40 1:04:12 1:04:27

443. 18 Bonnar, Mary F F55 Letterkenny parkrunners 1:04:22 1:04:31

444. 109 Dickson, Clodagh F FO 1:04:16 1:04:36

445. 30 Boyce, Irene F FO 1:03:52 1:04:37

446. 610 McGinley, CJ M M50 1:04:24 1:04:38

447. 420 Mc shane, Brendan M M55 1:04:18 1:04:42

448. 184 Gallagher, Éamonn M M50 1:04:56 1:05:19

449. 403 Mc laughlin, Sandra F FO 1:05:03 1:05:21

450. 297 Mc Bride, David M MO 1:05:03 1:05:21

451. 627 McElhatton, Ryan M MO 1:05:02 1:05:21

452. 626 Cannon, Aine F FO 1:05:02 1:05:22

453. 466 O’ Donnell, Bernie F FO 1:04:37 1:05:26

454. 78 Chambers, Margo F F45 1:05:12 1:05:27

455. 533 Tinney, Liam M M40 LK 24/7 Triathlon Club 1:04:57 1:05:34

456. 355 Mc fadden, Eoghan M MO 1:05:26 1:05:37

457. 341 Mc devitt, Gillian F F40 1:05:22 1:05:39

458. 281 Lynch, Carla F FO 1:05:36 1:05:42

459. 530 Temple, Lucia F F40 1:05:54 1:06:05

460. 696 Molloy, Noreen F F45 1:05:53 1:06:11

461. 646 Patton, Garry M M40 1:06:11 1:06:29

462. 592 Kovacs, Adrienn F F50 1:06:18 1:06:30

463. 792 Temple, Ashleen F FO 1:06:14 1:06:39

464. 508 Sekar, Karthik kumar M MO 1:06:45 1:07:01

465. 714 Morning, Eileen F F45 1:06:39 1:07:02

466. 145 Downey, Marie F F40 Inishowen AC 1:07:01 1:07:10

467. 749 Harvey, Tamara F F45 1:07:05 1:07:13

468. 849 Quinn, Amanda F F45 1:07:37 1:07:42

469. 575 Gillespie, Michaela F F55 1:07:30 1:07:49

470. 653 Doherty, Deirdre F F45 Milford AC 1:07:32 1:07:51

471. 487 Queen, Robert M M50 1:07:48 1:08:18

472. 382 Mc gowan, Philip M M40 1:08:03 1:08:22

473. 163 Flannery, Rosa F F40 1:08:11 1:08:53

474. 561 Gallinagh, AnneMarie F F50 1:08:33 1:08:54

475. 560 Cannon, Catherine F F60 1:08:55 1:09:06

476. 706 Sweeney, Sarah F F50 1:08:52 1:09:12

477. 373 Mc ginty, Jane F F50 Nwtc 1:08:43 1:09:16

478. 808 Little, Brendan M M60 Milford AC 1:08:58 1:09:17

479. 219 Harahan, Angela F F50 1:08:44 1:09:17

480. 201 Gallagher, Pauline F F60 1:08:55 1:09:21

481. 525 Sugrue, Pauline F FO 1:09:06 1:09:27

482. 810 Yourell, Elaine F F55 1:09:28 1:09:41

483. 313 Mc cafferty, Maryann F F50 Falcarragh parkrunner 1:09:40 1:10:06

484. 213 Greene, Cat F FO 1:10:09 1:10:23

485. 106 Devir, Mark M MO 1:10:09 1:10:23

486. 225 Harrison, Kathleen F F50 1:10:12 1:10:27

487. 229 Hegarty, Mairead F F45 1:10:32 1:10:43

488. 389 Mc hugh, Carol F F45 1:10:32 1:10:43

489. 684 Gallen, Bronagh F F14 1:10:23 1:10:46

490. 683 Gallen, Bridget F F55 1:10:22 1:10:46

491. 600 McGroarty, Kathleen F F50 1:10:55 1:11:22

492. 75 Cassidy, Karen F F50 1:11:18 1:11:42

493. 231 Herron, Carol F F45 1:11:19 1:11:42

494. 491 Quinn, Violet F FO 1:11:23 1:11:46

495. 224 Harper, Hugh M M40 1:11:23 1:11:46

496. 154 Engel, Cyril M M60 1:12:02 1:12:23

497. 416 Mc nulty, Niall M MO 1:12:07 1:12:29

498. 143 Doran, Brendan M M45 1:12:07 1:12:29

499. 768 McTeague, Geraldine F F55 1:12:23 1:12:41

500. 590 McTaggart, Gerry M M55 May Run for Fun 1:12:25 1:12:44

501. 620 Augustine, Anila F F45 Run for Fun 1:12:38 1:12:44

502. 288 Matam, Vamshidhar M M40 1:12:28 1:12:45

503. 246 John, Liza F F50 HSE Sports & Social Club 1:12:29 1:12:49

504. 227 Harvey, Paul M M50 1:12:37 1:13:13

505. 833 Gibbons, Fiona F F50 1:13:10 1:13:32

506. 102 Deery, Sandra F F45 Letterkenny parkrun 1:13:07 1:13:35

507. 809 McGarvey, Theresa F F60 1:14:34 1:15:06

508. 249 Kalinins, Maksims M MO 1:14:19 1:15:07

509. 520 Smith, Duncan M M50 Letterkenny parkrun 1:14:42 1:15:11

510. 272 Laird, Stephanie F F50 1:14:47 1:15:12

511. 212 Goudie, Lorna F F50 1:14:47 1:15:12

512. 388 Mc hugh, Angela F F40 Individual 1:14:59 1:15:15

513. 666 Stevenson, James M M40 1:15:01 1:15:16

514. 769 McTeague, Kate F F55 1:15:15 1:15:33

515. 556 McCrossan, Jay M M14 1:15:06 1:15:40

516. 565 Coll, Kathleen F F60 1:16:23 1:16:45

517. 619 Molloy, Daithi M M14 1:16:03 1:16:48

518. 823 Dorrian, James M M55 1:16:45 1:16:49

519. 480 Pinder, Noreen F F50 1:16:34 1:17:03

520. 294 Mc brearty, Mary F F45 1:16:27 1:17:05

521. 811 Doherty, Susan F F55 1:16:51 1:17:05

522. 269 Kirwan, Amanda F FO 1:16:45 1:17:18

523. 132 Doherty, Roisin F F50 1:17:05 1:17:24

524. 374 Mc glinchey, Eamonn M M60 1:17:38 1:17:58

525. 800 Harkin, Ciaran M M55 1:17:45 1:17:59

526. 692 Robinson, Orla F F45 1:17:42 1:18:27

527. 722 Robinson, Mary F F70 1:17:42 1:18:27

528. 352 Mc fadden, Aoife F F14 1:18:01 1:18:41

529. 356 Mc fadden, Hazel F F40 1:18:07 1:18:47

530. 422 Mc taggart, Sinead F F50 Milford AC 1:19:00 1:19:18

531. 860 Gallagher, Donna F FO 1:19:55 1:20:07

532. 639 Neely, Edith F F50 1:19:53 1:20:07

533. 564 Mulcahy, Jennifer F F45 1:19:43 1:20:14

534. 495 Robinson, Elaine F F40 HSE Sports & Social Club 1:19:43 1:20:14

535. 440 Nee, Denise F F45 1:20:18 1:20:31

536. 681 Lynch, Tina F F50 1:20:17 1:20:31

537. 630 Kerrane, Dara M M50 1:20:10 1:20:31

538. 221 Harkin, Lynsey F F45 1:20:32 1:20:56

539. 836 Hannigan, AnneMarie F F45 1:20:58 1:21:24

540. 840 Sweeney, Sandra F FO 1:20:50 1:21:25

541. 839 Peoples, Catherine F F50 1:20:51 1:21:26

542. 841 Russell, Donna F FO 1:20:52 1:21:26

543. 821 Monaghan, Geraldine F FO 1:21:29 1:22:02

544. 867 Loughrey, Johnny M MO 1:22:07 1:22:07

545. 853 Trearty, Shane M MO 1:22:43 1:23:09

546. 13 Black, Patricia F F50 1:22:54 1:23:10

547. 71 Carson, Tanya F F40 1:23:35 1:23:47

548. 252 Kellie, Peoples F F45 1:23:37 1:23:49

549. 126 Doherty, Helen F F40 Run for fun 1:23:08 1:23:51

550. 499 Ronaghan, Marie F F50 1:23:08 1:23:51

551. 781 Grant, Kathleen F FO 1:23:28 1:23:52

552. 566 Diver, Roisin F FO Milford AC 1:23:35 1:23:53

553. 567 Gallagher, Bernie F F40 Milford AC 1:23:38 1:23:56

554. 64 Carr, Catriona F F60 1:23:26 1:24:00

555. 66 Carr, Katie M MO 1:23:26 1:24:00

556. 730 Kennedy, Khloe F FO 1:23:35 1:24:16

557. 618 Molloy, Noah M W/Chair M 1:23:45 1:24:29

558. 617 Molloy, Martin M M40 1:23:45 1:24:30

559. 192 Gallagher, Louise F F45 HSE Sports & Social Club 1:23:48 1:24:36

560. 475 Patton, Jacqueline F F45 HSE Sports & Social Club 1:23:48 1:24:36

561. 368 Mc gill, Marie F F50 1:24:30 1:24:56

562. 342 Mc devitt, Kathleen F F55 1:24:30 1:24:56

563. 756 Kavanagh, Donal M M55 1:24:22 1:24:58

564. 182 Gallagher, Conor M M14 1:25:15 1:25:38

565. 178 Gallagher, Aiden M M14 1:25:15 1:25:38

566. 728 Waclaw, Veronica F FO 1:26:13 1:26:30

567. 746 Goral, Martha F FO 1:26:15 1:26:30

568. 411 Mc morrow, Terry M M70 1:26:08 1:26:45

569. 19 Bonner, Carmel F F55 1:26:10 1:26:46

570. 855 Sweeney, Kathleen F F60 1:26:24 1:26:57

571. 856 McFeely, Janice F F40 1:26:25 1:26:57

572. 634 Mailey, Anne Marie F F55 1:26:49 1:27:19

573. 633 Duffy, Elina F F14 1:26:49 1:27:19

574. 824 Patton, Jude M MO 1:27:05 1:27:29

575. 825 Patton, Michaela F F14 1:27:05 1:27:29

576. 697 Sullivan, Danielle F FO 1:26:53 1:27:35

577. 92 Crerand, Bernadette F F55 1:26:53 1:27:35

578. 206 Gallen, Laura F FO 1:27:16 1:27:53

579. 208 Gallen, Marjorie F F60 1:27:19 1:27:55

580. 555 McCrossan, Paul M M55 1:27:24 1:27:59

581. 656 Deeney, Anne F F50 1:27:32 1:28:06

582. 655 Deeney, Pat M M55 1:27:32 1:28:07

583. 868 Ellis, Sophie F FO 1:28:21 1:28:21

584. 570 Roche, Evelyn F FO 1:28:35 1:28:51

585. 569 Kilgannon, Angela F FO 1:28:35 1:28:51

586. 497 Rodden, Frances F FO 1:28:42 1:29:11

587. 498 Rodden, Hugh M MO 1:28:43 1:29:11

588. 273 Larkin, Avril F F40 1:28:49 1:29:28

589. 865 Barron, Kieran M M45 1:28:58 1:29:28

590. 864 Johnston, Julie F F45 1:28:58 1:29:28

591. 248 Kalinina, Olivija F F40 1:28:56 1:29:43

592. 14 Bogdanova, Tatjana F F40 1:28:56 1:29:43

593. 91 Crerand, Annamarie F F40 1:29:05 1:29:47

594. 207 Gallen, Liam M M60 1:29:36 1:30:12

595. 73 Casey, Aisling F FO 1:29:43 1:30:12

596. 74 Casey, Helen F F60 1:29:43 1:30:13

597. 700 Dillon, Kathleen F FO 1:30:15 1:30:45

598. 701 Dill, Margaret F F70 1:30:15 1:30:45

599. 793 Vance, Julie F FO 1:30:23 1:30:47

600. 595 Doherty, Fiona F FO 1:30:12 1:30:47

601. 594 Jordan, Niamh F F45 1:30:11 1:30:48

602. 367 Mc gill, Anne F F60 Finn Valley AC 1:30:23 1:30:56

603. 459 O’ leary, Michelle F F40 1:30:36 1:31:19

604. 721 McGarvey, Tanya F F45 1:30:38 1:31:19

605. 199 Gallagher, Patricia F F50 1:31:04 1:31:54

606. 386 Mc grory, Marie F F55 Milford AC 1:31:04 1:31:55

607. 846 Quinn, Terence M M55 Raphoe Road Runners 1:31:19 1:31:58

608. 845 Thompson, Alan M M45 1:31:20 1:31:58

609. 732 Kelley, Helen F F45 1:32:18 1:32:45

610. 727 Devenney, Margaret F F45 Letterkenny AC 1:32:18 1:32:46

611. 869 Toye, Jan F F40 1:32:36 1:33:09

612. 150 Dunleavy, June F F45 1:32:39 1:33:27

613. 451 O’ Donnell, Norah F F55 HSE Sports & Social Club 1:32:59 1:33:32

614. 831 Kelly, Aisleen F FO 1:33:22 1:33:38

615. 830 Kelly, Donal M MO 1:33:23 1:33:38

616. 338 Mc dermott, Jennifer F F50 Finn valley fit for life 1:32:58 1:33:44

617. 690 Robinson, Boyd M M45 1:33:08 1:33:45

618. 238 Hilley, Ciaran M M14 1:33:27 1:33:57

619. 237 Hilley, Brendan M M50 1:33:28 1:33:58

620. 153 Engel, Cecile F F60 1:33:36 1:34:07

621. 677 McDaid, Roisin F F60 1:33:41 1:34:08

622. 428 Molloy, Clare F F45 1:33:37 1:34:08

623. 726 Conaghan, Alannah F FO 1:33:26 1:34:09

624. 812 Diver, Kieran M M50 1:33:51 1:34:10

625. 423 Mc veigh lunn, Ciara F F40 1:33:30 1:34:10

626. 333 Mc daid, Hugh M MO 1:33:40 1:34:17

627. 554 Winston, Mary F F60 1:34:03 1:34:30

628. 473 Ormond, Sharon F FO 1:34:02 1:34:43

629. 801 McEleney, Bernie F FO 1:33:55 1:34:49

630. 240 Hilley, Mairead F F14 1:34:19 1:34:49

631. 239 Hilley, Louise F F50 1:34:20 1:34:49

632. 819 McGlynn, Eimear F FO 1:34:06 1:34:55

633. 672 Holland, Eileen F F70 1:34:39 1:35:04

634. 805 Hunter, David M MO 1:34:25 1:35:13

635. 804 Hunter, Margaret F F60 1:34:25 1:35:13

636. 69 Carr, Molly F FO 1:34:38 1:35:14

637. 63 Carr, Annie F FO 1:34:39 1:35:14

638. 216 Hannigan, Catherine rose F F14 1:34:47 1:35:22

639. 121 Doherty, Breege F F55 1:34:47 1:35:22

640. 247 Johnston, Pearl F F45 1:34:37 1:35:25

641. 277 Lawne, Roberta F F50 1:34:38 1:35:26

642. 97 Curran, Claire F FO 1:34:51 1:35:31

643. 22 Bonner, Elaine F FO 1:34:49 1:35:32

644. 115 Doherty, Adele F FO 1:35:48 1:36:35

645. 528 Sweeney, Linda F FO 1:35:49 1:36:36

646. 118 Doherty, Amanda F F40 1:36:25 1:37:12

647. 693 Curran, Keegan M MO 1:36:27 1:37:13

648. 496 Robinson, Sarah F FO HSE Sports & Social Club 1:36:27 1:37:13

649. 711 Hegarty, Sarah F FO 1:36:25 1:37:13

650. 691 Robinson, Hannah F FO 1:36:27 1:37:13

651. 611 Houston, Margaret F F60 1:37:01 1:37:33

652. 612 McDonagh, Emma F FO 1:37:00 1:37:34

653. 526 Sweeney, Edel F F45 1:36:48 1:37:34

654. 203 Gallagher, Regina F F40 1:36:48 1:37:34

655. 242 Houston, Michelle F FO 1:36:49 1:37:35

656. 851 Quinn, Aoibhe F F14 1:37:16 1:38:04

657. 850 Quinn, John M M50 1:37:16 1:38:04

658. 230 Hegarty, Mary F F60 1:37:44 1:38:12

659. 481 Ponsonby, Carmel F F60 1:37:45 1:38:32

660. 664 Dullaghan, Mary Rose F F60 1:38:02 1:38:35

661. 450 O’ Donnell, Kathleen F F60 HSE Sports & Social Club 1:38:01 1:38:35

662. 739 Bright, Valerie F F60 1:38:06 1:38:38

663. 740 Rodgers, Ursula F FO 1:38:06 1:38:38

664. 738 Bright, Mervyn M M55 1:38:07 1:38:39

665. 4 Alcorn, Hazel F F55 1:37:58 1:38:48

666. 3 Alcorn, Andrew M M60 1:37:58 1:38:48

667. 437 Murphy, Seamus M M60 Letterkenny park run 1:39:03 1:39:03

668. 780 Kelly, Mamie F F70 1:39:11 1:40:03

669. 524 Stewart, Sheena F F55 1:39:12 1:40:03

670. 493 Rankin, Michelle F F50 1:39:13 1:40:04

671. 409 Mc morrow, Alice F F70 1:39:36 1:40:20

672. 218 Hannon, Deborah F F60 1:40:06 1:40:35

673. 707 Gill, Sinead F F40 1:40:04 1:40:39

674. 65 Carr, Hannah F FO 1:40:34 1:41:08

675. 68 Carr, Meg F FO 1:40:33 1:41:08

676. 70 Carr, Sean M M60 1:40:34 1:41:08

677. 589 Bonner, Eilish F F50 1:41:43 1:42:05

678. 588 Patton, Nina F F50 1:41:44 1:42:05

679. 141 Doran, Amy F FO 1:41:31 1:42:17

680. 142 Doran, Annette F F40 1:41:31 1:42:17

681. 774 Callaghan, Ashling F FO 1:41:49 1:42:43

682. 772 Callaghan, RoseMarie F FO 1:41:48 1:42:43

683. 439 Mustapha, Aoife F F45 1:42:46 1:43:22

684. 462 O’ Reilly, Ciara F F45 1:42:46 1:43:22

685. 843 McMenamin, Abina F F70 1:42:52 1:43:33

686. 844 McFadden, Kim F F40 1:42:53 1:43:33

687. 601 Wilkie, Charlene F FO 1:43:52 1:44:25

688. 602 Wikie Murray, Ava F W/Chair F 1:43:52 1:44:26

689. 603 Murray, Sean M MO 1:43:54 1:44:27

690. 604 Calonne, Ben M M40 1:43:54 1:44:28

691. 573 Gibbons, Elizabeth F FO 1:43:53 1:44:30

692. 572 Callaghan, Mary F F55 1:43:53 1:44:31

693. 522 Stewart, Sharon F F50 1:44:00 1:44:35

694. 552 Wilson, Norma F F50 1:44:01 1:44:37

695. 210 Gildea, Kathleen F F50 1:44:22 1:44:50

696. 461 O’ leary kelly, Denise F F50 1:44:04 1:44:53

697. 733 Shevlin, Stephen M M70 1:44:53 1:44:53

698. 537 Tourish, Marie F FO 1:44:27 1:44:55

699. 375 Mc glinchey, Jean F F55 Letterkenny parkrunners 1:45:09 1:45:33

700. 194 Gallagher, Mary F F55 1:45:08 1:45:34

701. 40 Bradley, Kevin M M55 1:45:10 1:45:47

702. 340 Mc dermott, Seamy M M55 Finn valley fit for life 1:45:01 1:45:48

703. 579 Kelly, Brid F FO 1:45:02 1:45:52

704. 578 McKelvey, Mary F FO 1:45:00 1:45:52

705. 577 Megarry, Caroline F FO 1:45:02 1:45:53

706. 863 Galbraith, Laura F FO 1:45:17 1:45:54

707. 709 Gallagher, Josie M M70 1:45:16 1:45:54

708. 418 Mc nulty, Shaz F F50 1:45:16 1:45:55

709. 862 Ramsey, Tara F FO 1:45:19 1:45:55

710. 149 Duffy, Con F F40 1:45:18 1:45:59

711. 148 Duffy, Aisling F FO 1:45:20 1:46:01

712. 712 Reilly, Eilish F FO 1:45:20 1:46:08

713. 710 Doherty, Rosie F F40 1:45:19 1:46:09

714. 767 Wallace, John M M45 1:45:26 1:46:11

715. 661 Murray, Mary F FO 1:46:04 1:46:36

716. 662 Murray, Mark M MO 1:46:04 1:46:37

717. 625 Cannon, Mark M MO 1:46:03 1:46:40

718. 790 Breen, Sean M M45 1:46:02 1:46:40

719. 20 Bonner, Ciara F FO 1:46:22 1:46:58

720. 483 Power, Jackie F FO 1:46:21 1:46:59

721. 334 Mc daid, Kieran M MO 1:46:26 1:47:17

722. 263 Kennedy, Charlotte F FO 1:46:26 1:47:17

723. 716 McGeady, Breda F F60 1:47:59 1:48:47

724. 715 Mahon, Eimear F F70 1:47:59 1:48:48

725. 857 Harkin, Oisin M M60 1:48:23 1:49:03

726. 657 Flanagan, Fionnuala F F40 1:48:24 1:49:05

727. 547 Wilson, Amanda F FO 1:48:57 1:49:49

728. 152 Edwards, Louise F F60 1:48:59 1:49:51

729. 151 Edwards, Emma F F40 1:49:00 1:49:52

730. 802 McCarthy, Joe M MO 1:49:38 1:49:58

731. 752 Allison, Kristian M W/Chair M 1:49:09 1:50:02

732. 751 Allison, Kris M M40 1:49:10 1:50:03

733. 535 Tolan, Andrea F FO 1:49:39 1:50:10

734. 636 Moran, Gabriel F F60 1:50:11 1:50:55

735. 354 Mc fadden, Elaine F F45 1:50:57 1:50:57

736. 635 O Dowd, Helen F F60 1:50:17 1:51:01

737. 622 Cannon, Nessa F F45 1:50:33 1:51:12

738. 624 Cannon, Oisin M W/Chair M 1:50:33 1:51:13

739. 623 Cannon, Brian M M55 1:50:35 1:51:13

740. 59 Cannon, Kathleen F F60 1:50:55 1:51:21

741. 568 McGee, Mary F FO 1:50:56 1:51:21

742. 658 Flanagan, Louise F F40 1:51:11 1:51:51

743. 659 McGough, Gillian F F40 1:51:11 1:51:53

744. 596 Doherty, Bridgeen F F60 Finn Valley 1:51:44 1:52:34

745. 33 Boyle, Grace F F60 1:51:44 1:52:34

746. 410 Mc morrow, Catherine F F70 1:52:37 1:53:18

747. 276 Larkin, Paul M M40 1:52:35 1:53:19

748. 399 Mc laughlin, Brighdin F F70 1:52:34 1:53:19

749. 318 Mc carthy, Pat M M50 1:56:13 1:56:56

750. 585 Crerand, Kathleen F F55 1:56:21 1:57:03

751. 743 Mc Monagle, Sandra F F50 1:56:49 1:57:04

752. 744 Lynagh, Noeleen F F55 1:56:49 1:57:04

753. 745 Neely, Noreen F F55 1:56:50 1:57:04

754. 852 Stewart, Christine F F55 1:58:10 1:59:01

755. 673 Greene, Deborah F FO 1:58:37 1:59:16

756. 674 Mulligan, Robin F MO 1:58:36 1:59:16

757. 803 Kee, Anna F FO 2:03:05 2:03:26