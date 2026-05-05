Glenties MD told of sewage on the streets in Falcarragh

Glenties Municipal District was told today that over the weekend, an incident occurred in Falcarragh, which reportedly resulted in sewage running onto the streets.​

Members claimed there’s been a lack of action to resolve the issue.​

Days after the first reports of sewage, residents are still said to be dealing with a horrendous smell in the area, with latest indications suggesting it will be tomorrow before the situation is resolved.​

Cllr Michael McClafferty, says this situation is not acceptable…….