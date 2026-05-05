Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Glenties MD told of sewage on the streets in Falcarragh

Glenties Municipal District was told today that over the weekend, an incident occurred in Falcarragh, which reportedly resulted in sewage running onto the streets.​

Members claimed there’s been a lack of action to resolve the issue.​

Days after the first reports of sewage, residents are still said to be dealing with a horrendous smell in the area, with latest indications suggesting it will be tomorrow before the situation is resolved.​

Cllr Michael McClafferty, says this situation is not acceptable…….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Roads Policing
News, Top Stories

Almost 4,000 speed detections on Irish roads over the Bank Holiday weekend

5 May 2026
hsa
News, Top Stories

HSA report on Creeslough tragedy to be given to DPP in July

5 May 2026
Falcarragh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Glenties MD told of sewage on the streets in Falcarragh

5 May 2026
Michael and Mo
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Changing Places facility in Letterkenny was built by people with disabilities – Contractor

5 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Roads Policing
News, Top Stories

Almost 4,000 speed detections on Irish roads over the Bank Holiday weekend

5 May 2026
hsa
News, Top Stories

HSA report on Creeslough tragedy to be given to DPP in July

5 May 2026
Falcarragh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Glenties MD told of sewage on the streets in Falcarragh

5 May 2026
Michael and Mo
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Changing Places facility in Letterkenny was built by people with disabilities – Contractor

5 May 2026
lewis kelly
News, Top Stories

Lewis Kelly remembered as a much-loved young sportsman

5 May 2026
Retail park disabled toilets1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Changing places and accessible toilet facilities opened in Letterkenny

5 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube