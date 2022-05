Tyrone’s defence of the Ulster Senior Football Championship title is over.

They went down to 13 men as they were beaten by Derry in their quarter final in Omagh today.

1-18 to 0-10 was the final score with Shane McGuigan scoring Derry’s goal from a first-half penalty.

Derry’s Brendan Rodgers told Francis Mooney they always believed they could win in Omagh: