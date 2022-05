Naomh Conaill and Fanad Gaels were crowned Donegal Gaeltacht senior and junior champions on Monday.

Naomh Conaill beat Ardara 1-6 to 0-6 while the hosts Fanad had a comfortable win over Naomh Muire.

Tom Comack reports:

Reaction: Naomh Conaill Captain Eunan Doherty.

Reaction: Mark McAteer was Match of the Match in Fanad’s victory.

In the ladies, Glenfin won the senior title beating Termon 2-12 to 3-5 and Dungloe were crowned junior ladies champions.