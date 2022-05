The Agriculture Minister is urging farmers to grow as much silage as possible over the coming months – to prevent a fodder crisis later this year.

Charlie McConalogue has been updating his cabinet colleagues on a scheme to incentivise farmers.

It would see livestock farmers get 100 euro per hectare for sowing fodder – and it would apply for up to 10 hectares.

Minister McConalogue says it’s essential due to the Ukraine war……………