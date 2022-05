Brett McGinty makes his ring return later this month.

The St Johnston man has endured a frustrating wait for his fifth professional fight.

The 23-year-old had to withdraw from a December bout with Angel Emilov at the Crystal Palace due to a shoulder injury but will return on the May 28th Tommy Owens Promotions show at Aston Villa FC.

His opponent at Villa Prk will be confirmed closer to the fight.

McGinty boast 4-0 professional record.