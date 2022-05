Henry O’Donnell is due to complete his Finswim around the Island of Ireland on Saturday the 7th of May on Carrickfinn Blue Flag Beach at 2pm.

Henry and his team have raised over €46,000 in Aid of The Irish Cancer Society & Water Safety Ireland to date.

He will be the first person in history to circumnavigate a country by fin-swimming.

He talks to Highland Radio about his journey beginning in September 2020:

