Man charged in relation to Skeoge Link Road incident in Derry

Detectives from Strand Road investigating an incident on Skeoge Link Road in Derry earlier this week have charged a 28-year-old man with 11 offences.

Following the man’s arrest yesterday, detectives have since charged him with offences including attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, two counts of assault on police, common assault and driving while disqualified along with various traffic offences.

The man is due before Derry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Police have renewed an appeal for information.