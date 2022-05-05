Mickey McCann not taking Warwickshire lightly

The Donegal hurlers are off to Pairc Eireann in Birmingham, England this weekend as they look to maintain their unbeaten run in the Nickey Rackard Cup against Warwickshire.

Along with Roscommon and Tyrone, Donegal are battling for a place in the final and they know two wins from their remaining two games would give them a place in the decider.

Before the last game against Tyrone, Donegal meet a Warwickshire side who are bottom of the group and without a win.

Donegal Manager Mickey McCann says their opponents are not to be taken lightly: