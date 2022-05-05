Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mickey McCann not taking Warwickshire lightly

Donegal Manager Mickey McCann

The Donegal hurlers are off to Pairc Eireann in Birmingham, England this weekend as they look to maintain their unbeaten run in the Nickey Rackard Cup against Warwickshire.

Along with Roscommon and Tyrone, Donegal are battling for a place in the final and they know two wins from their remaining two games would give them a place in the decider.

Before the last game against Tyrone, Donegal meet a Warwickshire side who are bottom of the group and without a win.

Donegal Manager Mickey McCann says their opponents are not to be taken lightly:

Top Stories

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Man charged in relation to Skeoge Link Road incident in Derry

5 May 2022
radio desk
Audio, News, Top Stories

Radio did invaluable work during the pandemic – Report

5 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 May 2022
leo dail oct 14
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste in Donegal tomorrow

5 May 2022
Related News

