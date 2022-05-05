South Inishowen now has Ireland’s lowest PCR confirmed Covid rate

Donegal now has the third lowest level of PCR confirmed Covid 19 in the state, with a 14 incidence rate of 222 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national rate of 291.

All but two of the seven electoral areas in the county have rates below the national average, and South Inishowen now has the lowest rate in the country.

With 47 cases of Covid 19 in the two weeks to last Monday, Milford now has the county’s highest incidence rate at 341.

The Donegal Electoral Area had 84 cases, a rate of 317, while Letterkenny’s 82 cases gave it a rate of 275.

Glenties had 48 cases, a rate of 201, while with 36 cases, Lifford Stranorlar’s rate of 139 was the fourth lowest in the country.

North Inishowen had the country’s third lowest rate of 136 with 23 cases, while South Inishowen’s 28 cases gave it a rate of 125, the lowest in the state.

These figures only cover PCR confirmed cases, and do not include postive antigen tests reported on the HSE portal.