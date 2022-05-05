Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

South Inishowen now has Ireland’s lowest PCR confirmed Covid rate

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Donegal now has the third lowest level of PCR confirmed Covid 19 in the state, with a 14 incidence rate of 222 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national rate of 291.

All but two of the seven electoral areas in the county have rates below the national average, and South Inishowen now has the lowest rate in the country.

With 47 cases of Covid 19 in the two weeks to last Monday, Milford now has the county’s highest incidence rate at 341.

The Donegal Electoral Area had 84 cases, a rate of 317, while Letterkenny’s 82 cases gave it a rate of 275.

Glenties had 48 cases, a rate of 201, while with 36 cases, Lifford Stranorlar’s rate of 139 was the fourth lowest in the country.

North Inishowen had the country’s third lowest rate of 136 with 23 cases, while South Inishowen’s 28 cases gave it a rate of 125, the lowest in the state.

These figures only cover PCR confirmed cases, and do not include postive antigen tests reported on the HSE portal.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Covid Donegal May 5
News, Top Stories

South Inishowen now has Ireland’s lowest PCR confirmed Covid rate

5 May 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday May 5th

5 May 2022
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Man charged in relation to Skeoge Link Road incident in Derry

5 May 2022
radio desk
Audio, News, Top Stories

Radio did invaluable work during the pandemic – Report

5 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Covid Donegal May 5
News, Top Stories

South Inishowen now has Ireland’s lowest PCR confirmed Covid rate

5 May 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday May 5th

5 May 2022
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Man charged in relation to Skeoge Link Road incident in Derry

5 May 2022
radio desk
Audio, News, Top Stories

Radio did invaluable work during the pandemic – Report

5 May 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 May 2022
leo dail oct 14
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste in Donegal tomorrow

5 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube