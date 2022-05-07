Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Assembly election latest: West Tyrone MLAs confirmed as count concludes

The five West Tyrone MLAs have been elected as vote counts continue across the North this afternoon.

With 63 of the 90 seats now filled nationally, Sinn Fein are on 21, with the DUP trailing behind in second at 19, and a resurgent Alliance Party third with 12 seats.

Sinn Fein won the day in West Tyrone, with all three of its candidates winning election, with Nicola Brogan being elected on the first count, while Maolísa McHugh and Declan McAteer were deemed elected on the final two counts.

The SDLP’s Daniel McCrossan will also return to the Assembly, as does the DUP’s Tom Buchanan.

Counts are continuing in the Foyle constituency meanwhile, with Sinn Fein’s Padraig Delargy and the SDLP’s Mark Durkan the only two elected there so far.

 

