Assembly elections latest: Sinn Fein strong with 47 of 90 seats filled

Counting will continue this morning in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections.

Sinn Féin topped the polls nationally when it came to percentage of the vote, with 29 percent.

With 47 of 90 seats filled, currently Sinn Fein have 18, the DUP are currently second with 12, and the Alliance party are third with 8 seats.

More locally, in West Tyrone Sinn Fein’s Nicola Brogan was elected on the first count yesterday with 18.8% of first preference votes. Her party running mate Maoliosa McHugh is currently second after the first count at 14.5%, with the DUP’s Tom Buchanan closely behind him in third on 14.4%. However neither of them have been deemed elected yet.

Meanwhile in the Foyle vote Sinn Fein’s Padraig Delargy was also elected last night, topping the polls at 20.1 percent, with the SDLP’s Mark Durkan also being deemed elected there yesterday.