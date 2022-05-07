Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dail told overcrowding and long waits are contributing to attacks on hospital staff

The Dail has been told that implementing Slaintecare and offering more services outside hospital will be the key to addressing the twin issues of overcrowding and violence against hospital staff.

Green Leader and Environment MInister Eamon Ryan was responding to Donegal TD Pearse Doherty who told the Dail that since the starty of last year, thousands of nurses and other hospital staff have been assaulted.

He said the INMO has made it clear that the tension caused by overcrowding and long waiting times is contributing to this problem…………

