PSNI welcomes sentence for Derry driver who caused man’s death

The PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit has welcomed the sentence handed down to a 22-year-old man for causing the death by careless driving of a man in County Derry four years ago when he was 18.

Bliain O’Connor from Derry pleaded guilty in March this year, last evening, he was sentenced at Derry Crown Court to 20 months imprisonment, and disqualified from driving for 3 years.

Eamonn McCafferty was 58 years old when he died after being struck by a blue Hyundai i10 car, driven by Mr O’Connor, as he walked along the Foreglen Road in Claudy with his wife in the early hours of Saturday 18th August, 2018.

Speaking after the sentencing, Sergeant Joanne Boyd said it will not ease the pain and loss for Eamonn’s family and friends.

Mr O’Connor, who was 18 years old at the time of the collision, and an ‘R’ plate driver restricted to 45mph, was found to have been driving his car in excess of 90 miles per hour seconds before the tragic collision occurred.

She said no-one should be travelling at these speeds, let alone an inexperienced young driver in what was a completely avoidable situation.