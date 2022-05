Donegal minors suffered a 2-11 to 1-09 defeat against Derry in Owenbeg on Saturday afternoon.

Luke Barrett’s side trailed 1-09 to 1-02 at half time with the goal coming from Cian McMenamin from the penalty spot.

The defeat now means Donegal will play in the qualifiers as Derry advance to the Ulster semi finals.

After the game Donegal manager Luke Barrett told Tom Comack that the defear was unbelievably disappointing…