Donegal are through to the Ulster Senior Football Championship final after they beat Cavan 2-16 to 0-16 in Clones on Sunday afternoon.

The sides were level on nine points a piece at half time before second half goals from Conor O’Donnell and Patrick McBrearty helped Declan Bonner’s side into the decider.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne have the full time report…