Declan Bonner has named his Donegal team to face Cavan in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi Finals.

There is one change from the team that lined out against Armagh in the quarter final with Odhran McFadden Ferry returning from his suspension and taking the place of Paul Brennan in the half back line.

The Donegal team that has been named to start is below:

On Saturday afternoon Cavan named their squad for the clash at Clones: