Naas winner for Dylan Browne McMonagle

Dylan Browne McMonagle was amongst the winners in Naas on Saturday afternoon.

The Donegal jockey claimed victory on board the Joseph O’Brien trained Tranquil Lady.

The win is number 6 of the season for Browne McMonagle.

You watch the closing stages of the race below.

