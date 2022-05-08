North West Cricket Results 07/05/2022

It may have been a week later than planned, but the Long’s SuperValu league programme got under way across the North West this afternoon with plenty of impressive performances to mark the occasion.

Donemana began with an 8-wicket victory over Eglinton

Ballyspallen caused something of a surprise as they left Newbuildings with a 48-run success.

And just up the road in Burndennett, the home side got the better of Killyclooney in an entertaining and high scoring affair with 3 wickets to spare.

Strabane posted an impressive 8-wicket win over Bonds Glen at the Park.

Fox Lodge saw off Ardmore by 5 wickets at Ballymagorry.

Brigade won the Waterside derby by 4 wickets in a real nail-biter at Beechgrove.

And in the day’s final game an under-strength St Johnston lost by 81 runs to Bready at the Boathole.