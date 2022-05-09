Cllr Donaghey welcomes progress made on new Buncrana Primary Care Centre

Progress is being made on the construction of the new Buncrana Primary Care Centre.

Minister Charlie McConalogue and local Cllr Rena Donaghey visited the site recently to observe the progress being made on works there.

The official opening of the centre is expected in the coming months, as well as the beginning of the provision of services within the centre for the local community.

Cllr Donaghey says that the centre will ensure that everyday health services will now be available in one location in Buncrana and Inishowen, instead of being as far away as Letterkenny…