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Failte Ireland holds ‘Wild Atlantic Way Champions’ workshop in Letterkenny

Fáilte Ireland has held a workshop in Letterkenny to promote its Wild Atlantic Way Champions Programme.

The workshop, developed by Fáilte Ireland, was designed to support frontline businesses engaging with visitors to enhance their customer service, accessibility awareness and local destination knowledge.

The session at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Letterkenny brought together a wide range of industry professionals from across the county, including taxi drivers, hospitality providers, community groups and festival organisers.

The programme is designed to help those who interact directly with visitors use their own knowledge and experience to share authentic local recommendations.

Joan Crawford, Wild Atlantic Way Manager with Fáilte Ireland says the Champions Programme supports those on the frontline of tourism in Donegal to play an active role in shaping memorable visitor experiences. By sharing their local insight and recommendations, they help visitors uncover more of the destination and make the most of their time in Donegal.

 

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