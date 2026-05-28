Regional Health Forum discusses car parking problems at LUH

The HSE says there are currently over 1,100 car parking spaces at Letterkenny University Hospital, including 105 spaces in a dedicated short-term car park for patients and visitors, four dedicated “Older Persons” parking bays and almost 50 disabled parking bays.

Responding to questions from Cllrs Gerry McMonagle and Ciaran Brogan, officials say hospital management, in conjunction with the site car park management company, are constantly striving to improve the car park facilities.

There are plans for another 125 spaces at the hospital and St Conal’s site, but both councillors said the overall capacity should at least be doubled.

There have been suggestions that a multi-storey car park be developed. Cllr McMonagle says that would be expensive, but a second level might be a practical solution……..

Both councillors are seeking an onsite meeting with estates from the Estates department.

Cllr Brogan says its important that that they meet onsite and see what options are available to them, particularly on the St Conal’s side…………