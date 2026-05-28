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Taoiseach promises action after woman received incorrect email regarding DCB appeal result

The Dail has been told of a serious failure in the handling of communications within the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme after a constituent received conflicting official emails within hours.

Deputy Charles Ward said a constituent, who spent years awaiting the result of an appeal received an email last week telling her the appeal had been upheld, but within hours, received another email telling her that was a mistake, and her appeal had failed.

Deputy Charles Ward told Taoiseach Michael Martin this was a failure that had immediate human consequences for a person already under sustained strain due to the condition of her home……………

 

You can listen to that full discussion here –

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