McClafferty urges camper van drivers to dispose of waste properly

A Glenties area councillor is urging all camper van drivers to use the proper waste disposal facilities available in the county.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says he was driving from Dunfanaghy towards Falcarragh on the N56 when he saw a camper van in front of him emptying water from a hosepipe underneath the chassis.

Cllr McClafferty says he cannot say for certain that this was waste water, but either way, this is not acceptable behaviour.

He says between the council’s own facilities, and several excellent sites run by private operators, there are plenty of locations where waste can be disposed of properly…..