The first ever meeting of the new EU-UK Parliamentary Partnership Assembly takes place this week in Brussels.

The Assembly was set up last year as part of the post Brexit process, with 35 members each from the European Parliament and the UK Parliament.

Sinn Fein’s Chris MacManus is an MEP for Midlands North-West, and a member of the EU delegation. He says outstanding issues related to Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol must be addressed……….