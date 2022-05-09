Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

No reasons why Varadkar can’t get Mica scheme right after Donegal visit – MAG PRO

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The PRO of the Mica Action Group says that there are now no reasons for Leo Varadkar to ignore demands being made by campaigners, after he visited Donegal on Friday.

Tanaiste Varadkar visited a mica-affected home, and met with a number of mica homeowner representatives to discuss the issue directly.

Campaigners gave the Tanaiste a two-page document outlining their requirements for true 100 percent redress, as well as their demand for a public inquiry into the Mica scandal.

Mica Action Group PRO Michael Doherty says there are now no reasons why Leo Varadkar and the Government cannot get a revised Mica redress scheme correct:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

9 May 2022
fire brigade NI
News, Top Stories

NIFRS tackles major fire at Gransha hospital site

9 May 2022
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

New Assembly to meet for the first time at Stormont

9 May 2022
troy gallagher
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal-born Mayor of Islington re-elected as Councillor for fourth time

9 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

9 May 2022
fire brigade NI
News, Top Stories

NIFRS tackles major fire at Gransha hospital site

9 May 2022
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

New Assembly to meet for the first time at Stormont

9 May 2022
troy gallagher
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal-born Mayor of Islington re-elected as Councillor for fourth time

9 May 2022
IMG-20220429-WA0007
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr Donaghey welcomes progress made on new Buncrana Primary Care Centre

9 May 2022
leo mica visit
Audio, News, Top Stories

No reasons why Varadkar can’t get Mica scheme right after Donegal visit – MAG PRO

9 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube