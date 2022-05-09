No reasons why Varadkar can’t get Mica scheme right after Donegal visit – MAG PRO

The PRO of the Mica Action Group says that there are now no reasons for Leo Varadkar to ignore demands being made by campaigners, after he visited Donegal on Friday.

Tanaiste Varadkar visited a mica-affected home, and met with a number of mica homeowner representatives to discuss the issue directly.

Campaigners gave the Tanaiste a two-page document outlining their requirements for true 100 percent redress, as well as their demand for a public inquiry into the Mica scandal.

Mica Action Group PRO Michael Doherty says there are now no reasons why Leo Varadkar and the Government cannot get a revised Mica redress scheme correct: