A 17 year old woman injured in a road collision near Carrigart on Sunday May 1st has died at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí are again appealing for witnesses to the single car collision to come forward.

It happened at Meenformal, Glen, at approximately 9:15pm.

Gardai are particularly urging any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage to make it available.