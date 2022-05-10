Calls for Energy Regulator to investigate electricity costs

There’s a call for the Energy Regulator to investigate why our electricity costs are way above the European average.

Eurostat figures show that electricity prices here are the 4th most expensive in the EU, with net prices 60 percent higher than average.

It’s costing Irish households an extra 250 euro per year than their European neighbours, and the figures are from before the Ukraine war sparked the latest energy crisis.

Darragh Cassidy from Bonkers.ie believes the high prices here should be investigated by the Energy Regulator: