Donegal Half Marathon Committee presents €6,000 to local charities

The Donegal Half Marathon Committee presented three local charities with a total of €6,000 from the proceeds of last year’s event.

St Vincent De Paul, the Irish Red Cross, and the Donegal branch of Diabetes Ireland each received cheques for €2,000 at a hand-over ceremony at Kernan’s store at Tullygay in Letterkenny.

Speaking on behalf of the Donegal Half Marathon Committee, chairperson, Myles Sweeney said: “We always try to allocate the excess proceeds to local groups and we are well aware of the great work each of the three benefiting charities do in our communities.”

Thanking the committee for their donation, Cormac McCormack, St Vincent De Paul Area President, commented: “We’re under huge pressure at the moment with Ukrainian refugees. So, we really appreciate what you’ve done for us. Every chance I get I always emphasise the fact that every euro we get is spent in Letterkenny. It doesn’t go anywhere else.”

Donegal Half Marathon Ambassador, Danny McDaid, who was deputising for the chairman of the Donegal branch of Diabetes Ireland, Gerard Gallagher, said: “It’s up to our local branch to fund a lot of the care that is needed by those with diabetes. I’d like to pass on my good wishes to our chairman, who spent 112 days in hospital with diabetes-related complications.”

Sarah Meagher, representing the Irish Red Cross, also thanked the race committee for their generous contribution.
Entries for the 2022 Donegal Half Marathon are now open.

To register click on the link below:
https://www.njuko.net/donegal_half_marathon_2022

