Man arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary in Derry

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and stealing following a report of an incident in the Waterside area of the city today.

At around 11:25am, police received a report that a male intruder had gained entry to a house on Seventree Road.

He was arrested at the scene where he had been apprehended by members of the public.

Inspector Spence says it is an extremely distressing ordeal for the female occupant of the house who has been left badly shaken.

Investigations are continuing and anyone with any information is urged to come forward.

Advertisement

