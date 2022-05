It’s emerged that the number of houses built in the Letterkenny area is far below expectations.

A recent review of the the County Development Plan included figures showing that only 317 houses have been built from 2018 to 2021. The expectation was that the figure would be between 1000 and 1200.

Cllr Michael McBride says the council needs to have discussions with builders and developers to find out why this is the case, and determine what the authority can do to address the situation………