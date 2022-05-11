Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Police investigating theft of livestock in Strabane

Police in Strabane are investigating a report of theft of livestock.

Seven cattle last seen on Tuesday May 3rd are believed to have been taken from Cavanlee Road sometime between then and yesterday.

The cattle reported stolen include five Charolais, one Simmental and one Limousin.

Inspector Ken McDermott is appealing to anyone who was in the area and noticed any suspicious activity involving vehicles with trailers to get in touch.

Police are also appealing to anyone who has been offered similar livestock for sale in suspicious circumstances to come forward.

