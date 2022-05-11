Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Scoil Mhuire Buncrana one win from All Ireland u17 glory


The Scoil Mhuire Buncrana U17 girls side will play Presentation Secondary School Thurles in the FAI Schools Junior Final on Thursday at Oriel Park in Dundalk (kick off 2.30pm).

The Inishowen side who have Irish Internationals Keri and Jodie Loughrey in their squad, needed extra time in both their Ulster Final and the National Semi Final wins on route to the big decider.

It’s been 20 years since Scoil Mhuire have taken a girls national title.

Manager Eoin Leonard says its a brilliant achievement to get to the final and it’s one they want to win:

