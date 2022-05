Approval has been granted for the next stage in an extension to Scoil Naomh Cholmcille, Oilean Thoraí.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue confirmed today that the project will now proceed to construction under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.

The project will consist of two classrooms and summer works schemes roof works.

Minister McConalogue says it is positive news for Tory Island and will improve the offering and services of the school.