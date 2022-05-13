Donegal League title race to go down to the wire after Keadue lose appeal

The Donegal Premier Division title race is set to go down to the final day.

Last night the Ulster Football Association dismissed a Keadue Rovers appeal in relation to whether a player was eligible or not to play, and the club has been docked points.

The points readjustment because of this means that Kilmacrennan Celtic are now just two points behind leaders Bonagee going into the final round of games. On Sunday, Bonagee now go to Kildrum Tigers needing a win to secure the title but if they lose a win for Kilmacrennan Celtic over Convoy Arsenal would see them crowned champions. A draw between Kildrum and Bonagee and a win for Kilmacrennan would see a play-off for the title.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the table, the points readjustment means Glenea, Keadue and Donegal Town are all in the mix to see who ends up in the promotion/relegation playoff spot against Rathmullan Celtic.