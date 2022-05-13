Mulroy College students to compete in Brussels following national victory

Celebrations are in full swing at Mulroy College following the victory of Livvy Curran, Lucy Van Ruiven and Millie McCourt, Transition Year students, known collectively as L&M Books.

The trio were crowned first place in the NFTE Social Enterprise National Finals with their concept of an activity book for children aged 6 to 12, to teach them about hidden disabilities such as dyspraxia, visual impairment and autism.