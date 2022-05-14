Paul Devlin delighted with Tyrone’s U20 Football Championship win

Tyrone claimed the Under 20 All Ireland Football Championship with a 1-20 to 1-14 win over Kildare.
Ruairi Canavan was the star for Tyrone scoring 1-07 in the game.
Afterwards boss Paul Devlin told Ger McNally he was delighted with the win…
