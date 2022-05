Donegal bowed out of the Nickey Rackard Cup on Saturday afternoon when they suffered a 1-23 to 1-19 defeat against Tyrone in Carrickmore.

Mickey McCann’s side trailed 1-11 to eight points at half time and rallied in the second half with their goal coming from Ritchie Ryan but it wasn’t enough as the Red Hands advanced to the decider.

Oisin Kelly spoke with Mickey McCann after the game.