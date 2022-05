The British Foreign Secretary has confirmed the Government plans to legislate to unilaterally change the Northern Ireland protocol.

Liz Truss says that amendments must be made to the trade deal to get a Government up and running in Northern Ireland.

She’s also said that the British Government’s preferred outcome is a negotiated agreement with the EU.

However, Liz Truss says in the absence of a deal with the EU, the UK will act on their own to change the Protocol: