Doherty questions supports for Ulster Bank customers with overdrafts

Ulster Bank say that customers will be offered a ‘suite of measures’ if their account is closed while they have remaining overdrafts.

The bank is withdrawing from Ireland and is issuing a 6 month notice to customers before closing their account, with a 30 day extension period.

An Oireachtas Committee on Finance heard today 70,000 current account customers with Ulster Bank have an overdraft facility.

Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty says customers who can’t resolve their overdraft in time are in the dark about the supports they’ll be given:

