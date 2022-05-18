Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

LUH to be affected as Medical Scientists take industrial action

The HSE says industrial action will have a ‘very disabling impact’ on Letterkenny University Hospital and other hospitals throughout the country today.

Over 2,100 medical scientists are stopping routine lab services for 12 hours – ending at 8 o’clock tonight.

Their pay dispute has led to inpatient and day-case procedures being cancelled.

Terry Casey is the general secretary of the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association – he says there’ll be more industrial action if the dispute isn’t resolved………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

joepassport
Audio, News, Top Stories

No plans to establish Passport Office in the NW – Minister

18 May 2022
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
Audio, News, Top Stories

Saolta CEO says Medical Scientists action is affecting LUH

18 May 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 92 – Liam Cassidy

18 May 2022
greencastle coastguard
News, Top Stories

Coastguard leading major exercise off Donegal coast

18 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

joepassport
Audio, News, Top Stories

No plans to establish Passport Office in the NW – Minister

18 May 2022
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
Audio, News, Top Stories

Saolta CEO says Medical Scientists action is affecting LUH

18 May 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 92 – Liam Cassidy

18 May 2022
greencastle coastguard
News, Top Stories

Coastguard leading major exercise off Donegal coast

18 May 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Truss urges EU to discuss ‘sensible, pragmatic changes’ to the NI Protocol

18 May 2022
john finucane
Audio, News, Top Stories

Amnesty plan is ‘shameful’ – Finucane

18 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube