LUH to be affected as Medical Scientists take industrial action

The HSE says industrial action will have a ‘very disabling impact’ on Letterkenny University Hospital and other hospitals throughout the country today.

Over 2,100 medical scientists are stopping routine lab services for 12 hours – ending at 8 o’clock tonight.

Their pay dispute has led to inpatient and day-case procedures being cancelled.

Terry Casey is the general secretary of the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association – he says there’ll be more industrial action if the dispute isn’t resolved………