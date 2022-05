Bonagee United claimed the North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup on Friday night thanks to a 3-2 win over Maiden City.

Michael Funston and Deano Larkin had Jason Gibon’s side 2 up before Dylan Mooney made it 2-1.

Darragh Ellison restored Bonagee’s two goal advantage before a Johnny Robb goal late on made it a nervy final 20 minutes for Bonagee who held on to get their hands on the cup.

Ryan Ferry has the full time report…