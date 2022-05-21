Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Henry wins the Tyrone Stages Rally after dramatic finish

Desi Henry and Paddy Robinson in a Ford Fiesta R5 won the Eakin Brothers Brian James Trailers Tyrone Stages Rally after they produced a great run over the last of the six stages to get the better of Cathan McCourt and Liam Moynihan in Skoda Fabia R5 a who had led for most of the event.

In the end the margin of victory was 2.3 seconds.

Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy in a Ford Fiesta were third some 20.7 seconds further back.

For the full results see: https://www.rallyscore.net/#/results/2461/1006?Eakin-Bros-Brian-James-Trailers-Stages

 

