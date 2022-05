Hospital inpatient and outpatient fees could be removed next year.

Writing in today’s Irish Independent, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says it’s something his Department’s “actively exploring…subject to funding” .

The 80 euro-a-day fee for people without a medical card or private health insurance to stay in hospital or have a day-case procedure are among the charges to be potentially cut.

However the 100 euro charge at emergency departments would remain.