New records set in Skyline 30km Mountain Running Event

The winner of the Seven Sister Skyline event 30K race today was Ruairí Long from Dublin.

He set a new course record 3.28.39.

In second place was Wexford man Paddy O’Leary who flew in from San Francisco on Thursday for the race.

Donegal man Shaun Stewart was third.

The women’s event was won by Olivia Amber from the United States in a new course record time of 4:07.36.

The event sees competitors scaling peaks in north-west Donegal including Muckish and Errigal and the 30k race is a Skyline Mountain running World Cup event.