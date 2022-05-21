Sadie Duffy named Outstanding Woman Referee/Judge at World Boxing Championships

Sadie Duffy won the Outstanding Woman Referee/ Judge award at the Farewell dinner of the World Boxing Championships in Turkey on Friday night.

The Illies Golden Gloves clubwoman was recently given the Appreciation accolade at the Donegal Sports Star Awards.

The tournament was a successful one for Ireland with Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke both winning gold at the Championships.

Broadhurst beat Algeria’s Imane Khelif by unanimous decision to take gold in the light welterweight final.

While O’Rourke won the light middleweight final following a split decision 4-1 victory over Helena Panguane of Mozambique.