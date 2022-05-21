Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Sadie Duffy named Outstanding Woman Referee/Judge at World Boxing Championships

Sadie Duffy won the Outstanding Woman Referee/ Judge award at the Farewell dinner of the World Boxing Championships in Turkey on Friday night.

The Illies Golden Gloves clubwoman was recently given the Appreciation accolade at the Donegal Sports Star Awards.

The tournament was a successful one for Ireland with Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke both winning gold at the Championships.

Broadhurst beat Algeria’s Imane Khelif by unanimous decision to take gold in the light welterweight final.

While O’Rourke won the light middleweight final following a split decision 4-1 victory over Helena Panguane of Mozambique.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

WHO
Audio, News, Top Stories

WHO warn of further worldwide spread of Monkeypox

21 May 2022
an la dearg
Audio, News, Top Stories

Thousands to attend Irish language rights protest in North today

21 May 2022
stephen donnelly 1
News, Top Stories

Hospital inpatient/outpatient fees could be scrapped – Health Minister

21 May 2022
vaccine 5
News, Top Stories

HPV vaccine to be made free for all women under 25

21 May 2022
Advertisement

Related News

WHO
Audio, News, Top Stories

WHO warn of further worldwide spread of Monkeypox

21 May 2022
an la dearg
Audio, News, Top Stories

Thousands to attend Irish language rights protest in North today

21 May 2022
stephen donnelly 1
News, Top Stories

Hospital inpatient/outpatient fees could be scrapped – Health Minister

21 May 2022
vaccine 5
News, Top Stories

HPV vaccine to be made free for all women under 25

21 May 2022
liz truss
News, Top Stories

UK Foreign Sec to meet with US reps over NI Protocol row

21 May 2022
pringle 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Path to resolving Killybegs fish weighing scandal can be found – Pringle

21 May 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube