Derry City suffered a 2-1 defeat to Dundalk on Friday night at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Robbie Benson and Patrick Hoban’s goals were enough to see the Lilywhites claim victory.

James Akintunde netted the goal for Ruaidhri Higgins side.

